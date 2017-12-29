Breaking News
Bravatek forms JV with DarkPulse Technologies, Inc. to meet Monitoring Needs for Massive Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink:BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announces that it executed its highly anticipated Joint Venture (“JV”) announced today with DarkPulse Technologies, Inc. (“DPT”).  The Company released an 8-K on this subject a few days ago. In addition, the Company announces that it has started invoicing this month against the $21.4 M PO it received recently and reported in an 8-K and press release.

Mr. Dennis O’Leary, DPT’s Chairman and CEO commented: “We are very excited to consummate this JV with Bravatek.  We were so impressed with their knowledge of the markets—but are truly amazed regarding all the other resources they have brought to bear. In a short time—they have assisted us with technical resources and opened up sales channels due to Tom [Cellucci]’s laser physics background, as well as an authority on public-private partnerships for Critical Infrastructure/Key Resources (CI/KR). Together we are significantly stronger to address the multitude of security and health-monitoring needs in the majority of the US’ 18 CI/ KR markets–allowing placement of our patented technology in a multitude of existing and new applications.

Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, Chairman and CEO of BVTK commented: “We have been laser-focussed on assisting Dennis [O’Leary] and his team on building a powerhouse of capabilities to meet CI/KR application demand. We have had early success and we believe continued success in providing much need protection to the critical infrastructure –supported by virtually all US politicians, as well as citizenry.”

