Bravo Capital Funds $200 Million in Bridge & HUD Financing Through Q2 2022

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bravo Capital and its Bridge Fund affiliate, Bravo Bridge Fund LLC, have closed approximately $200,000,000 in Bridge and HUD-insured financing this year through Q2 2022. With a $30.6MM skilled nursing portfolio financing and a $7.9MM multifamily closing in late June, Bravo continues to ramp up financing production with top sponsors.

The 453-bed SNF portfolio, originated by CEO Aaron Krawitz, consists of six facilities located throughout Pennsylvania. The sponsor will use the roughly $30.6MM in bridge financing to acquire the portfolio and further upgrade operations.

Bravo Capital also closed a direct to HUD, $7.9MM multifamily transaction in Stratford, Connecticut. The market rate refinance of the 66-unit property was also originated by Aaron Krawitz. The two-building property, built in 1973 and located on roughly 2.5 acres of land, will deploy the HUD-insured capital to complete renovations and remove existing indebtedness on the property.

While June was certainly an eventful month for Bravo, it was hardly the firm’s busiest to date. In March 2022, Bravo Capital and Bravo Bridge Fund closed 5 consecutive transactions with locations ranging from Pennsylvania to New York, and various cities throughout Florida. Notable was a $48MM refinance of a 100-unit, multifamily complex, located in Pennsylvania.

When asked about why they chose Bravo as their primary Bridge and HUD lender, one client is quoted as saying, “They are built differently. Bravo never stops working and never stops thinking like an owner.” Krawitz said that “we pride ourselves on our swift and seamless communication both internally and externally,” and further, “the quality of capital is thoughtful and creative.”

Bravo Capital also provided financing for these highlighted transactions in 2022:

$21MM 108-unit multifamily acquisition located in Daytona, Florida

$23MM 54-unit multifamily refinance located in Brooklyn, New York

$11.9MM 96-bed SNF acquisition located in Blountstown, Florida

$13MM 96-unit multifamily acquisition located in St. Petersburg, Florida

$7.645MM 438-bed SNF/ALF acquisition throughout Florida

$5MM 16-unit multifamily refinance located in Brooklyn, NY

$2MM 16-unit multifamily refinance located in Queens, NY

