The Gardens The Gardens Stairway

The Gardens The Gardens Lobby Space and Coffee Bar

The Gardens The Gardens Building View

The Gardens The Gardens Gym

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bravo Capital, a leading privately held lender with a national presence and expertise in real estate finance, is pleased to announce the relocation of its office space to 780 Third Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10017. The move reflects Bravo Capital’s commitment to growth, innovation, and better serving the needs of its clients in the vibrant real estate market. It is an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations and provide exceptional and personalized services to clients nationwide.

The new office space at 780 Third Avenue offers a strategic and dynamic location for Bravo Capital’s headquarters. With a reputation for excellence in real estate lending across various platforms, including HUD, mezzanine, and bridge financings for multifamily and healthcare properties, the company’s new space reflects its commitment to creating an environment that promotes innovation and growth.

The newly renovated building, known as The Gardens, offers a welcoming indoor-outdoor garden space with amenities that foster collaboration including a bar and restaurant, coffee café, work lounge, catered meeting rooms, concierge and meal delivery services, and a Wellness Studio. The presence of inside gardens further enhances the indoor-outdoor experience, creating a harmonious and inspiring setting for employees and visitors alike. Moreover, daily building events provide opportunities for community-building and networking.

With a location in Midtown East, in the heart of Manhattan, Bravo is proximate to many of the real estate institutions and non-profits that it counts as its financing clients. The new office space at 780 Third Avenue provides Bravo Capital with an upgraded and expanded facility that accommodates its expanding team and enhances operational efficiency.

“We are excited about this significant milestone in Bravo Capital’s journey,” said Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Capital. “Our move to 780 Third Avenue marks a new chapter in our story, enabling us to continue our pace as the fastest-growing lender in our sector. The new space not only reflects our commitment to innovation and collaboration but also provides our talented team with a stimulating environment to excel in their roles. With this strategic move, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering exceptional lending solutions and driving growth for our clients.”

The modern office space features state-of-the-art amenities and advanced technology infrastructure, creating a dynamic work environment for Bravo Capital’s dedicated team. With increased square footage, improved layout, and significant conference space, the new facility fosters collaboration, innovation, and client-centric service.

As Bravo Capital expands its presence in New York City, the firm remains committed to providing tailored direct financing solutions for a wide range of real estate projects, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties. The company’s expertise positions it as a trusted source of capital for borrowers seeking flexible and customized financing options.

The new address for Bravo Capital is:

780 Third Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10017

For more information about Bravo Capital and its services, please visit https://www.bravocapital.com/ or contact (212-729-4962).

About Bravo Capital: Bravo Capital is a leading privately held lender specializing in real estate lending, with a focus on multifamily and healthcare properties across the nation. With a national footprint and headquarters in New York City, Bravo Capital offers a wide range of financing solutions, including HUD, mezzanine, and bridge financing, enabling clients to achieve their real estate goals.

