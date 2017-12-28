Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing

(Reuters) – Brazil’s defense minister said on Thursday no country in the world would agree to give up control of a company like Embraer SA , while voicing support for a deal with Boeing Co that maintains local control of the Brazilian planemaker.
