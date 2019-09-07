Brazil deforestation rises in August, adding to Amazon fire worries

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose for the fourth straight month in August from a year earlier, according to preliminary government data released on Friday, adding to concerns over fires already ravaging the region.
