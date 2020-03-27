Brazil government ad rejects coronavirus lockdowns, saying #BrazilCannotStop

Brazil’s federal government launched an advertising campaign against social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the latest flashpoint in a battle between President Jair Bolsonaro and state governors trying to stop the virus’ spread.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases pass 100,000 - March 27, 2020
- At some U.S. hospitals, drugs, catheters, oxygen tanks run low - March 27, 2020
- Factbox: What’s in the $2.2 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package - March 27, 2020