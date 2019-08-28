Brazil looks to neighbors for Amazon support, defends record

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he would meet with other South American countries to set common policy for defending the Amazon rain forest, while his foreign minister told Reuters the nation should be seen as an environmental hero.
