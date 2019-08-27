A proposed agreement between the Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union is being reviewed by lawyers, a process that may take six to seven months to finalize, Brazilian Deputy Economy Minister for Foreign Trade Marcos Troyjo said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Brazil official says EU-Mercosur trade pact still under review - August 27, 2019
- Macron must take back ‘insults’ for Brazil to accept G7 Amazon aid: Bolsonaro - August 27, 2019
- U.S. consumer confidence falls but only slightly despite trade fight - August 27, 2019