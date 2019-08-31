Brazil officials, Bolsonaro’s son meet with Trump to discuss Amazon fires

Brazil’s foreign minister and President Jair Bolsonaro’s son met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday to discuss the fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest, although no concrete measures to deal with the blazes were announced.
