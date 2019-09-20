Brazilian climate strikers take aim at Bolsonaro for Amazon fires

Thousands of Brazilians demanded action on climate change on Friday, taking aim in nationwide protests at President Jair Bolsonaro who they say is allowing fires to destroy the Amazon rainforest, worsening the environmental crisis.
