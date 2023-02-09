Designer Guilherme Wentz In His Studio Designer Guilherme Wentz In His Studio

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luminaire is pleased to announce the launch of Wentz, the eponymous brand founded by Brazilian designer Guilherme Wentz. To celebrate the partnership, Luminaire is hosting an opening reception and exhibition on February 15 in the Los Angeles showroom entitled “Terra Brasilis,” which explores the inspirations, nuances, and technicalities in the designer’s work. Guilherme Wentz will be present to further discuss his work with those in attendance. In addition to the Los Angeles launch, all Luminaire design experience centers will represent pieces from the Wentz collection.

With a simple and contemporary perspective, Wentz balances the casual and complex in his designs by contrasting the familiar with the imaginative. With his brand, he further explores the notion of his distinctive Brazilian culture to create transformative environments composed of products rooted in nature and the spirit of place.

The alluring collection features a strong sense of materiality. In the upholstered pieces, technical research into fabric development has led to bespoke solutions tailored to the designs using their We-Knit textile. This particular fabric, woven from virgin polyester and recycled ocean plastic, is created using a computerized 3D-weaving technique. Developed by the clothing industry, it allows an entire slipcover to be created in one continuous piece, pre-shaped to match the product’s form. The pieces are then hand-fitted and finished with thread made of recycled plastic. Wentz has trademarked this innovative process which yields seamless, surprising shapes.

ABOUT LUMINAIRE

Luminaire is a platform for discovery that brings into focus the stories beyond the surface of design to explore the nuance and poetry found within the work of the creative minds who enrich the world through good design. The company’s unwavering commitment to creating environments that affect people’s lives has helped make Luminaire one of the world’s leading design, education, and experimentation platforms. It’s a journey that began in 1974, born of a desire to curate a sanctuary for design discovers that both inspires and incites curiosity. From Luminaire’s roots in Miami, with showrooms in Coral Gables and the Design District, the company has expanded with spaces in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Menlo Park.

ABOUT WENTZ

Born in Caxias do Sul in the South of Brazil in 1987, Guilherme Wentz began an education in business before endeavoring on a new creative path studying products. Soon after graduating, Wentz received the IDEA Brazil Award for his first product in the market, the Officer desk. He received further recognition with the iF Design Award in 2013 for the K Collection for Riva. With his notoriety increasing, Wentz ventured on his own with his design studio and soon moved his studio to São Paulo.

