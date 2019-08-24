Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Saturday to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
