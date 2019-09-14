Brazil’s Amazon chief Raoni tapped for 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nomination

A group of Brazilian anthropologists and environmentalists has put forward Chief Raoni Metuktire of the Kayapó tribe as a candidate for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for a lifetime of work protecting the Amazon rainforest.
