Brazil’s Bolsonaro irks Chile with personal attack on U.N.’s Bachelet

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro caused friction with regional ally Chile on Wednesday when he accused its former leader Michelle Bachelet of meddling in Brazil’s affairs by criticizing rising police violence and erosions of democracy.
