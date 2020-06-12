Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths surge past UK, WHO says hospital system coping

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain’s on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization said the nation’s health system was standing up to the pressure.
