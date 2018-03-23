Breaking Data Corporate Update

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD) (OTCQX:BKDCF) (“Breaking Data” or the “Company”) a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing and owner of GIVEMESPORT, a leading next generation sports media company announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Greg D’Alba as a director of the Corporation (effective March 1, 2018). His career commitments have become too great to continue to fulfill the requirements of his position on the board. The Company wishes to thank Mr. D’Alba for his service to the Company.

“I am thankful that Breaking Data has provided me with the opportunity to be part of the team as the Company has accelerated its growth since its acquisition of GIVEMESPORT. I wish Breaking Data and its exceptional team much success in the future,” said Mr. D’Alba.

About Breaking Data Corp.

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing (“NLP”). The Company’s technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company’s showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

