RUTLAND, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codeaid, a product of Scopic, Inc, has continuously empowered recruiters with cutting-edge coding assessment solutions that evaluate technical talent. Today, Codeaid is introducing its latest innovation – the AI Interviewer, designed to empower recruiting and staffing agencies. This revolutionary feature redefines tech hiring by streamlining and enhancing the interview process.

AI Interviewer: Redefining Recruitment

In the ever-evolving landscape of technical recruitment, staying ahead is essential. The AI Interviewer transforms the way you identify and hire top coding talent.

The feature addresses the often-challenging tech recruitment logistics, including coordinating interviews, crafting precise questions, and ensuring consistent assessments.

How Does Codeaid’s AI Interviewer Revolutionize Tech Hiring?

This tool is a game changer for tech recruiters as it:

Empowers Recruiting Agencies: For the first time, recruiting agencies can independently evaluate technical talent. No longer reliant on the availability of skilled technical interviewers, this innovative tool puts the power in the hands of recruiters.

Offers Comprehensive Assessments: AI interviews go beyond traditional coding tests, offering a flexible and comprehensive evaluation process. With multiple question types hitting diverse skill areas, it ensures a better assessment.

Accelerates Hiring: Say goodbye to scheduling delays. Codeaid’s AI Interviewer conducts and grades interviews on-demand. It eliminates the bottlenecks associated with scheduling, ensuring a swift hiring process.

The AI Interviewer Benefits

Enhanced Skills Evaluation : The tool empowers recruiting agencies to assess not only hard technical skills but also soft skills. This ensures that candidates sent to clients are not just technically proficient but also an ideal fit for the organization’s culture and requirements.

: The tool empowers recruiting agencies to assess not only hard technical skills but also soft skills. This ensures that candidates sent to clients are not just technically proficient but also an ideal fit for the organization’s culture and requirements. Cost Savings : Eliminates manual processes and hidden costs associated with interview preparation and grading.

: Eliminates manual processes and hidden costs associated with interview preparation and grading. Speed : Interviews are conducted and graded promptly, expediting the hiring process.

: Interviews are conducted and graded promptly, expediting the hiring process. Consistency : Ensures that every candidate receives a standardized evaluation.

: Ensures that every candidate receives a standardized evaluation. Boosted Efficiency : Interviews are conducted and graded on-demand, expediting the hiring process.

: Interviews are conducted and graded on-demand, expediting the hiring process. Global Reach, Local Feel : Enables access to talent from anywhere, anytime, overcoming time zone constraints.

: Enables access to talent from anywhere, anytime, overcoming time zone constraints. Precision-Crafted Queries: Questions strike the right balance for optimal assessment.

Join the Revolution

Codeaid continues to lead in technical talent assessment. With the AI Interviewer, the future of tech recruitment is not just predicted – it’s actively being built.

Explore Codeaid’s AI Interviewer and powerful features. Try it today and transform your agency’s tech hiring process.

