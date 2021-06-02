Breaking News: Kent Global LLC, to Build Out Their Mergers & Acquisition Division.

Breaking News
NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kent Global LLC. announced today that it will be expanding its Mergers & Acquisition division to now focus on Middle Market transactions, generally, in the $5 to $100 million dollar range.

Mr. Kent, Chairman and CEO of Kent Global LLC, said his firm’s M & A division will intensify their focus and efforts to service merger and acquisition opportunities in six (6) growing middle market areas of:

  • Transportation,
  • Information technology,
  • Manufacturing,
  • Healthcare,
  • Food and Beverage and
  • Energy.

Mr. Kent says it is his desire to make Kent Global LLC a major player in the Middle Market Mergers & Acquisition business.

Contact Data
Thomas J. Kent Jr., CEO
< [email protected] >
New York, New York
+1-646-207-6801

About Kent Global LLC
Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angle investors throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Kent Global LLC’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include Kent Global LLC’s ability to manage growth; Kent Global LLC’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Kent Global LLC; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Kent Global LLC may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Kent Global LLC’s business.

Source: Kent Global LLC

