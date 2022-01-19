Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Breakout Brand-Building Platform, ZeBrand, Earns Coveted 2022 SXSW Finalist Selection

Breakout Brand-Building Platform, ZeBrand, Earns Coveted 2022 SXSW Finalist Selection

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Startup ZeBrand is poised to impress as a leading innovator in the brand-building & branding space, presenting in the Enterprise & Smart Data category.

ZEBRAND SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

ZEBRAND SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

ZEBRAND SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeBrand, the innovative platform built to provide modern brand solutions with a clear and simple approach, has emerged as a SXSW finalist in the Enterprise & Smart Data category for the world-renowned SXSW Pitch®. Spanning 9 categories and selected among only 45 other finalists, ZeBrand looks forward to showcasing their 3-stage holistic approach to brand building. Their method is proving to be a game-changer for startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs that, more than ever, require accessibility and control over their branding solutions.

In identifying the common pain points and challenges businesses often face in their branding journey, ZeBrand recognizes the need for a cohesive and compelling approach. From storytelling and design to pre-designed templates and downloadable assets, the company is paving the way in creating an accessible branding platform for emerging businesses. ZeBrand recognizes that every brand journey is unique and vital to success. Small businesses and entrepreneurs now have a powerful tool at their disposal – a platform that brings potential to life through removing the common barriers and capitalizing on technology, innovation, and creativity. 

In speaking of their entrance as finalists into the SXSW Pitch event, ZeBrand CEO and founder Ryo Kikuchi remarks, “I am incredibly honored to be selected as a finalist at SXSW. To be able to present on the stage of my dreams and share our vision and unique approach to branding is an incredible opportunity. We look forward to what this means for the future of ZeBrand as we empower business owners and entrepreneurs across the globe.” 

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 – 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. The event will culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

About ZeBrand

ZeBrand is a brand-building platform built to help emerging businesses brand their way to growth by generating a solid brand identity at a fraction of the cost. From storytelling & design to downloadable assets and pre-designed templates, ZeBrand helps businesses build, grow and manage their brand with ease. Recognized as a stand-out branding platform that is built to support growing businesses, ZeBrand takes the simple and seamless approach of integrating step-by-step modules, as well as effortless brand management, brand guidelines, creative asset auto-syncing and more. 

Media Contact

Mayo Jinnai
ZeBrand
pr@zebranding.com
https://zebranding.com

Related Images

Image 1: ZEBRAND SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

ZeBrand will present among four other companies in the Enterprise & Smart Data category on March 13.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • ZEBRAND SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.