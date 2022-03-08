Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / #BreakTheBias: 12 Greek Women Leaders Share Expert Career Insights with Boyden Greece & Cyprus for #IWD2022

#BreakTheBias: 12 Greek Women Leaders Share Expert Career Insights with Boyden Greece & Cyprus for #IWD2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, Boyden Greece & Cyprus continues to #DisruptTheNorm alongside top women leaders across the country

Anny Chatzikonstantinou

Managing Partner Boyden Greece & Cyprus
Managing Partner Boyden Greece & Cyprus

ATHENS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to recognize and celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 (#IWD2022) alongside top women leaders across Greece.

Boyden Greece & Cyprus supports and applauds women’s endeavors to claim equal rights and opportunities in their professional careers. In support of #IWD2022 to ‘Celebrate women’s achievement; raise awareness against bias; take action for equality’, Boyden partnered with inspirational leaders from across the country to share valuable insights and advice in order to help advance this year’s collective #IWD2022 theme of #BreakTheBias:

  • Niovi Kallergi, Vice President, Marketing & Communications’ Director, Kafea Terra Food and Drinks S.A
  • Eleni Karapanou,  Human Resources Director, Olixoil
  • Stella Kasdagli, Co-Founder/Writer/Speaker, Women On Top
  • Dr. Despina Katsochi, MD, President, AKOS
  • Analia Kokkoris, Partner, Deloitte Greece
  • Xenia Kourtoglou, Founder, Focus Bari, e-satisfaction, MEX
  • Joanna Makri, Performance and Self leadership Coach, The Success Link
  • Angelina Michaelidis, General Manager & Partner, RESPONSE SA
  • Jenny Mihalopoulou, Founder, Architect, Peri Ergon Architects
  • Carolina Rovithi, Conceptual Artist & Designer
  • Maria Vathilaki, Human Resources Manager, Parfums Christian Dior Hellas S.A
  • Lora Vintzileou, HR Manager Head Office & West Europe, Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

“Greece is fast-forwarding women’s leadership excellence, and our Boyden Greece & Cyprus team is thrilled to take part in female empowerment,” commented Anna Chatzikonstantinou, Managing Partner of Boyden Greece & Cyprus. “Thank you to all 12 leaders here, each one excelling in her field, and to the countless more who continue to inspire the next generation of leadership”.

Article Link: https://www.boyden.com/media/breakthebias-12-greek-women-leaders-share-expert-career-insights-25370613/

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contact
Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou, Boyden
Managing Partner, Greece and Cyprus
T: +30 216 1000 700
E: achatzikonstantinou@boyden.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82300151-ecfc-46d5-9031-4df48c503b4d

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.