BreakTheBias: 12 Greek Women Leaders Share Expert Career Insights with Boyden Greece & Cyprus for #IWD2022

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, Boyden Greece & Cyprus continues to #DisruptTheNorm alongside top women leaders across the country

Anny Chatzikonstantinou Managing Partner Boyden Greece & Cyprus

ATHENS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to recognize and celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 (#IWD2022) alongside top women leaders across Greece.

Boyden Greece & Cyprus supports and applauds women’s endeavors to claim equal rights and opportunities in their professional careers. In support of #IWD2022 to ‘Celebrate women’s achievement; raise awareness against bias; take action for equality’, Boyden partnered with inspirational leaders from across the country to share valuable insights and advice in order to help advance this year’s collective #IWD2022 theme of #BreakTheBias:

Niovi Kallergi, Vice President, Marketing & Communications’ Director, Kafea Terra Food and Drinks S.A

Eleni Karapanou, Human Resources Director, Olixoil

Stella Kasdagli, Co-Founder/Writer/Speaker, Women On Top

Dr. Despina Katsochi, MD, President, AKOS

Analia Kokkoris, Partner, Deloitte Greece

Xenia Kourtoglou, Founder, Focus Bari, e-satisfaction, MEX

Joanna Makri, Performance and Self leadership Coach, The Success Link

Angelina Michaelidis, General Manager & Partner, RESPONSE SA

Jenny Mihalopoulou, Founder, Architect, Peri Ergon Architects

Carolina Rovithi, Conceptual Artist & Designer

Maria Vathilaki, Human Resources Manager, Parfums Christian Dior Hellas S.A

Lora Vintzileou, HR Manager Head Office & West Europe, Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

“Greece is fast-forwarding women’s leadership excellence, and our Boyden Greece & Cyprus team is thrilled to take part in female empowerment,” commented Anna Chatzikonstantinou, Managing Partner of Boyden Greece & Cyprus. “Thank you to all 12 leaders here, each one excelling in her field, and to the countless more who continue to inspire the next generation of leadership”.

Article Link: https://www.boyden.com/media/breakthebias-12-greek-women-leaders-share-expert-career-insights-25370613/

