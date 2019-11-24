Both chambers of Bolivia’s Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former President Evo Morales, a major breakthrough in the country’s political crisis.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japanese Christians in Nagasaki tearful, excited to hear Pope speak - November 23, 2019
- Hong Kong voters throng to vote early, avoid anticipated clashes - November 23, 2019
- Breakthrough in Bolivia as bill for new elections sails through Congress - November 23, 2019