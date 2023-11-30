Key breast biopsy market players include Danaher Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Cook Medical LLC, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and C.R. Bard, Inc.

New York , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global breast biopsy market size is expected to expand at 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 117 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 3 billion in the year 2022. A breast biopsy is a medical procedure in which a sample of breast tissue is taken for examination to determine the presence of abnormalities such as cancer. The market for breast biopsy procedures and devices has seen significant advancements in recent years, driven by technological innovations, increasing awareness, and a growing emphasis on early detection of breast cancer. The growth of the market is mainly due to the increasing cases of breast cancer.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-747

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the end of 2020, 711 million women had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the most common cancer in the world. In addition, government initiatives around the world to develop and implement new screening programs, raise awareness of treatment options, and organize free camps are expected to be the main driving force for the development of the global market. Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers globally. The rising incidence of breast cancer is a key driver for the growth of the breast biopsy market as early detection and diagnosis are crucial for effective treatment. Advances in technology have led to the development of more accurate and less invasive biopsy procedures. Minimally invasive techniques, such as stereotactic, ultrasound-guided, and MRI-guided biopsies, have gained prominence, contributing to market growth.

Breast Biopsy Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The hospital segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Rising Consumption of Unhealthy Foods across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Breast cancer is increasing globally due to the increasing consumption of unhealthy and fried foods by women worldwide. One study found that women who regularly ate fried food were 4.5 times more likely to develop breast cancer than other women her age, with a very significant association between highly fried foods and the risk of breast cancer. Technological advances in breast biopsy devices have led to the development of more precise and less invasive procedures. For example, 3D mammography is becoming increasingly popular because it provides higher-resolution images that can detect smaller lesions. One study found that 3D mammography was associated with a 41% increased chance of detecting invasive breast cancer compared with traditional 2D mammography. Growing awareness of the importance of early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, through breast cancer screening, leading to an increase in the number of women undergoing breast biopsy procedures. Increasing healthcare costs worldwide are driving the growth of the global breast biopsy market. According to a study, global health expenditure was valued at USD 7.1 trillion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.8 trillion by 2026. As healthcare costs continue to rise, more resources will be allocated to breast cancer screening and diagnosis, which will lead to an increase in demand for breast biopsy procedures.

Breast Biopsy Industry: Regional Overview

The global breast biopsy market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The breast biopsy market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Breast cancer has become a significant health concern in the Asia-Pacific region, with a rising incidence among women. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in many Asia-Pacific countries. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer serves as a primary growth driver for the breast biopsy market in the region. In countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia, breast cancer incidence rates have shown a steady increase. For instance, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian women, with an estimated 20,825 new cases in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed substantial advancements in healthcare infrastructure, contributing to improved access to medical services, including breast biopsy procedures. Increased investment in modern medical facilities, diagnostic technologies, and specialized breast care centers has enhanced the overall capability to diagnose and manage breast cancer. There is an increasing awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection in the Asia-Pacific region. Governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been actively promoting breast cancer awareness campaigns and screening initiatives. This heightened awareness encourages women to undergo regular screenings, leading to an uptick in breast biopsy procedures for diagnostic confirmation.

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America breast biopsy market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. North America boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art medical facilities and diagnostic technologies. The region’s well-established healthcare system facilitates easy access to breast biopsy procedures, fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the market. The United States spends more on healthcare per capita than any other country, with healthcare expenditure exceeding USD 3.8 trillion in 2019. Continuous advancements in breast imaging technologies have significantly improved the accuracy of breast cancer detection. Digital mammography, tomosynthesis, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are widely used in North America for breast cancer screening. The integration of these advanced imaging techniques fuels the demand for breast biopsy procedures for precise diagnosis. North America places a strong emphasis on early detection through regular breast cancer screening programs. Organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the Canadian Cancer Society actively promote mammography and other screening methods. The culture of proactive screening contributes to the increased demand for breast biopsy procedures when abnormalities are detected.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-747

Breast Biopsy Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Amongst these segments, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the large number of patients requiring breast biopsies and hospitalization for surgery or treatment. Hospitals are also experiencing remarkable growth in numbers. For example, in 2022, there are about 6,100 hospitals in the United States. Hospitals provide a wide range of medical care services. Doctors, called hospital physicians, often specialize in internal medicine, pediatrics, or general medicine. They know to solve common problems and have the resources to tackle more complex medical problems. The hospitals segment in the breast biopsy market is propelled by the escalating incidence of breast cancer, necessitating a surge in diagnostic procedures. As breast cancer remains a predominant health concern, the demand for accurate and comprehensive diagnosis within hospital settings is on the rise. Hospitals, equipped with advanced imaging technologies and diagnostic services, play a pivotal role in breast cancer diagnosis. The integration of digital mammography, MRI, and tomosynthesis within hospital settings enhances the precision and efficacy of breast cancer detection, subsequently driving the demand for breast biopsy procedures.

Breast Biopsy Segmentation by Product

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Tables

Biopsy Wires

Amongst these segments, the biopsy needle segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The biopsy needle segment in the breast biopsy market experiences a surge driven by the escalating incidence of breast cancer. As breast cancer remains a prevalent global concern, the demand for precise diagnostic tools like biopsy needles is on the rise. The growth of the biopsy needle segment is fueled by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive biopsy techniques. Patients and healthcare providers alike seek procedures that minimize discomfort and recovery times. Biopsy needles, designed for precision and reduced invasiveness, are driving the shift towards these advanced techniques. The growth of the biopsy needle segment is supported by the widespread adoption of breast cancer screening guidelines that recommend regular screenings for early detection. Screening programs, often involving biopsy procedures, contribute to the increased utilization of biopsy needles for diagnostic purposes. Organizations such as the American Cancer Society recommend regular mammography screenings for women starting at age 40. Compliance with such guidelines enhances the demand for biopsy needles in diagnostic settings.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global breast biopsy market that are profiled by Research Nester are Danaher Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Cook Medical LLC, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and C.R. Bard, Inc., and other key market players.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports-747

Recent Development in the Market

Hologic Inc, Hologic announced that its subsidiary, Biotheranostics, received a positive coverage determination from Medicare for Its Breast Cancer Index genomic test. The Breast Cancer Index test is used to predict the likelihood of recurrence in early-stage, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients.

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company). BD announced the launch of the BO Intevia 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector, which is used for the subcutaneous injection of biological drugs. The device is designed to enhance patient experience and medication adherence by providing a reliable, easy-to-use, and customizable Infection experience.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919