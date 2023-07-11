The demand for Breast Implants Market is expected to rise in the coming years used to enhance or reconstruct the breasts through surgery, typically consisting of a silicone shell filled with saline or silicone gel.

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Breast Implants Market size accounted for USD 4.5 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 7.8 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Breast implants are medical devices specifically used to augment the size and shape of a person’s breasts. They are typically used for cosmetic purposes but can also be used for breast reconstruction after mastectomy or to correct congenital breast deformities.

Key Takeaway

By product type, the silicone implants segment leads the product type segment.

By shape, the round-shaped implants segment is projected to hold the largest market share.

implants segment is projected to hold the largest market share. By application, the cosmetic surgery segment is likely to grow at the highest rate.

segment is likely to grow at the highest rate. By end-user, hospitals dominate the segment with the highest revenue share in the account.

dominate the segment with the highest revenue share in the account. North America held a significant revenue share of 30% in 2022.

held a significant revenue share of in 2022. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising demand for cosmetic procedures and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer are key factors driving the demand for breast implants during the projection period. Also, technological advancements and key R&D initiatives are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Breast Implants Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Breast Implants market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand for cosmetic procedures: Breast augmentation procedures, which involve the use of breast implants, have indeed been popular cosmetic procedures for many years. Many individuals seek breast augmentation to enhance their body image and boost their self-confidence. Breast implants can help improve the breasts’ shape, size, and symmetry, providing individuals with the desired aesthetic appearance. Thus, high demand for cosmetic procedures is likely to drive the demand for breast implants during the projected period.

Breast augmentation procedures, which involve the use of breast implants, have indeed been popular cosmetic procedures for many years. Many individuals seek breast augmentation to enhance their body image and boost their self-confidence. Breast implants can help improve the breasts’ shape, size, and symmetry, providing individuals with the desired aesthetic appearance. Thus, high demand for cosmetic procedures is likely to drive the demand for breast implants during the projected period. Rising prevalence of breast cancer: The rising prevalence of breast cancer may contribute to an increased demand for breast reconstruction procedures, which can involve the use of breast implants. When a woman undergoes a mastectomy, she may choose to have breast reconstruction to restore the shape and appearance of her breasts. Breast implants are one option for breast reconstruction and other techniques, such as autologous tissue transfer. Thus, the rising prevalence of breast cancer is a key factor driving the segment growth during the estimated period.

Top Trends in the Global Breast Implants Market

Growing awareness and acceptance of breast augmentation procedures:

There is a greater awareness and acceptance of breast augmentation procedures in society. As people become more informed about the benefits and safety of breast implants, the social stigma associated with cosmetics surgery is decreasing. This trend contributes to market growth by expanding the potential customer base.

Market Growth

The rising demand for cosmetic procedures and increasing incidence of breast cancer are major factors driving the demand for breast implants during the estimated time period. Also, new technological advancements and rising R&D investments by several organizations are stimulating the market’s growth during the projected time. Furthermore, new strategic initiatives and product innovations will propel market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America region leads the market by accounting for a significant revenue share of 30%. The market growth in the region can be attributed to key factors such as the growing demand for cosmetic surgical Instruments and the increasing incidence of breast carcinoma in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Rising disposable income in developing countries and the availability of low-cost treatment options in the region’s medical tourism area are major factors stimulating market growth during the projection period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include ALLERGAN, GC Aesthetics, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs S.A., Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd, etc.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.5 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 7.8 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.7% North America Revenue Share 30% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Rising demand for cosmetic procedures and increasing prevalence of breast cancer

Cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, have become more accessible to a wider population. Increased affordability, availability of financing options, and advancements in medical tourism have made these procedures more attainable for individuals who may not have previously considered them. Thus, the rising demand for cosmetic procedures geriatric population is a key factor driving the market growth over the projection period. Also, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is likely to fuel the demand for breast implants during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Risks involved and the high cost of Breast Implants

Breast implant surgery is an invasive procedure that carries risks associated with anesthesia, bleeding, infection, and poor wound healing. These risks are typically low but can occur. Thus, risks associated with the use of breast implants may limit the market growth during the projected time period. Moreover, the high cost of breast implants is expected to impact the market’s growth over the forecast period negatively.

Market Opportunities

Growing potential in developing markets

The demand for breast implants is rapidly increasing in emerging markets, including countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increased healthcare spending in these regions are driving market growth. Manufacturers can tap into these markets by expanding their distribution networks and adapting their marketing strategies to local preferences.

Report Segmentation of the Breast Implants Market

By Product Type Insight

Silicone implants lead the product type segment by accounting for a major revenue share in the market. Silicone implants offer advantages in terms of shape retention and reduced risk of rippling or wrinkling. The cohesive nature of the silicone gel helps maintain the implant’s shape and reduces the chance of visible folds or creases, contributing to a smoother and more aesthetically pleasing result.

Thus, these implants’ aesthetic advantages are a major factor that will fuel the segment’s expansion during the forecast period. Also, saline implants are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Saline implants are generally more affordable compared to silicone implants. For individuals with budget constraints, the lower cost of saline implants can make them a more accessible option for breast augmentation.

By Shape Insight

The round-shaped segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Round-shaped implants are symmetrical, and they eliminate any problems that may arise during implant rotation. This is a key advantage expected to fuel the segment’s growth. Also, the anatomical segment is expected to grow higher over the projection period. Anatomical implants are versatile and can be used in various breast augmentation and reconstruction scenarios. They can help address specific aesthetic concerns, such as correcting breast asymmetry or restoring volume in cases of tuberous breasts.

By Application Insight

The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to lead the application segment due to the rise in cosmetic surgery procedures. On the other hand, the reconstruction surgery segment is likely to grow at a high rate during the estimated time period. Breast implantation in reconstruction surgery helps restore the appearance of the breast, allowing patients to regain a more symmetrical and balanced chest. The implants can recreate the volume and shape of the breast, contributing to a more natural-looking outcome.

By End-user Insight

Hospitals dominate the end-user segment by accounting for the largest revenue share in the market. The key factor fuelling the segment’s growth during the estimated period is the rise in healthcare spending, which has led to more hospitals being established in developing areas. On the other hand, cosmetology clinics are likely to experience high growth over the projected period. The rise in specialty clinics specializing in cosmetic procedures that enhance the beauty of individuals is responsible for this increase, which is a key factor stimulating the segment’s growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Silicone Implants

Form-stable Implant

Saline Implant

Structured Saline Implant

By Shape

Round

Anatomical

By Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

By End-Use

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global Breast Implants market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major market players. The market is expected to grow rapidly during the projection period due to increasing demand for breast implants in cosmetic procedures. Additionally, investments in technology, the launch of new products, and key partnerships and collaborations are likely to contribute to market growth in the upcoming years.

ALLERGAN

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Breast Implants Market

June 2022: Coll Plant announced the initiation of a study in large animals for its 3D bio-printed regenerative breast implant program, addressing the demands of breast reconstruction.

Coll Plant announced the initiation of a study in large animals for its 3D bio-printed regenerative breast implant program, addressing the demands of breast reconstruction. October 2020: GC Aesthetics Inc., a silicone implants manufacturers, confirmed the launch of PERLE, a next-generation smooth breast implant with a patented surface technique called BioQ. The market is likely to develop over the forecast period due to the rise in demand for silicone breast implants.

