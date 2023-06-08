Breast Implants Market Trends and Insights By Product (Silicone implants, Saline implants, Smooth Breast implants, Round implants), By Shape (Anatomical, Round), By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Breast Augmentation), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, cosmetics centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breast Implants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Breast Implants Market Information By Product, Shape, Application, End-User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.55 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.70 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Synopsis

A significant advancement in breast implantation surgery has resulted from the increase in demand for cosmetic procedures. Women who consider improving their physical appearance are the main consumers of breast implants. The silicone shells of a breast implant are packed with a silicone gel or sterilized salt water. Breast augmentation surgery, also known as mammoplasty, involves surgically implanting breast implants, which are artificial objects, into the breast. Women who have had a mastectomy have diminished breast measurement due to childbirth, weight loss, or aging, whose breasts are uneven, and women who want to improve their self-esteem and body image can all benefit from breast implantation.

The increasing frequency of breast cancer is another significant factor driving the growth of this market. In severe cases, a mastectomy, a procedure which requires the removal of the entire organ, can be used to prevent this disease. When treating this condition, reconstruction of the impacted organ is also regarded as an appropriate option. The purpose of this procedure is to recreate the shape of the removed organ. Due to the rise in reconstruction cases, there will soon be greater demand for breast implantation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.7 billion CAGR 6.4% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Shape, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Technology developments that improve vision would accelerate market expansion Increase in medical travel and awareness of beauty are the key market drivers

Breast Implants Market Competitive Landscape

The important leaders in the breast implants market are:

Allergan (Actavis)

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Hans Biomed Co. Ltd.

Sientra Inc.

G.C. Aesthetics

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Establishment Labs S.A.

Laboratoires Arion

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Breast Implants Market Trends

Market Drivers:

The rise in breast surgeries performed worldwide is a major factor driving the market. The desire of individuals to look appealing and be prepared to spend funds to do it, especially those who are members of privileged organizations, has increased the desire for breast implants and enlargement. The three countries with the highest breast augmentation surgery rates are Brazil, the United States, and Mexico. Additionally, market participants in the region are constantly pursuing better and more effective solutions and extending the lifespan of currently offered products through campaigns to raise public awareness about breast implants, the launch of new products, partnerships, and acquisitions & mergers, which will support market expansion.

Restraints

The major factors impeding the explosive development of breast implant sales are the risks and complications that can occur after surgery and the high cost of the implant. Therefore, it is anticipated that the worldwide breast implant market will experience growth over the forecast period due to an increase in women’s propensity for and awareness of breast enlargement and rebuilding procedures for cosmetic enhancement. These are the main driving forces behind the market opportunity for breast implants in the upcoming years.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global healthcare industry. Surgery like breast augmentation and cheek augmentation treatments were deemed “non-essential” while the pandemic was ongoing and either canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-infected patients received priority; consequently, breast implant operations temporarily received less attention. The pandemic has enormously affected the healthcare equipment market, with lows and highs. On the one hand, demand for ventilators and personal protective gear, or PPE, has grown quickly, while the use of medical equipment, implants, injectables, stents, and other products is decreasing. Significant variables contributing to this situation include supply chain disruptions, elective surgery delays, and cancellations.

Additionally, cosmetic surgeons were opting against performing breast augmentation procedures due to the risk of propagating coronavirus infection since the patient would have a weakened immune system. The epidemic has also significantly hampered providers of breast implantation services by reducing access to potentially life-saving testing and screening programs. Due to the restrictions and lockdown during the pandemic, ongoing and planned surgical procedures were postponed or canceled, negatively affecting the breast implant market.

Breast Implants Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes breast reconstruction and breast augmentation.

The market includes silicone, smooth breast, saline, and round implants by product.

By end-user, the market includes clinics, hospitals, cosmetics centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By shape, the market includes anatomical and round.

Breast Implants Market Regional Insights

Due to rising healthcare costs in the United States and a rise in interest in cosmetic surgery procedures brought on by improved aesthetics, North America predominated the global market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising incidence of cancer of the breast in this region will aid market expansion. Latin America and the Asia-Pacific are expected to experience profitable growth throughout the forecast period. This is a result of developing nations’ rising disposable income. Additionally, this area offers an immense chance for low-cost medical tourism treatments.

The significant increase in breast augmentation procedures is largely responsible for this region’s high share. Additionally, a rise in the use of cosmetic surgeries will strengthen the region’s market growth. The existence of reimbursement policies for breast reconstruction is also helping the market for breast implants in North America. The incidence of breast cancer in this area has significantly increased over the past 20 years, contributing to the expansion of the international breast implant market.

