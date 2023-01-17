Breast Pump Industry is anticipated to register 8.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing rate of women employment.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Breast pump market value is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A dynamic growth in the number of initiatives and investments focusing on strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, particularly across developing nations is consolidating the presence of several breast pump manufacturers. For instance, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) rolled out the Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries & Emerging Markets initiatives. In recent years, some underdeveloped economies have witnessed a substantial rise in the birth rate.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/729

Technological advancements in hospital-grade breast pumps are catering to lactation and breastfeeding challenges in women experiencing delayed milk production. With growing concerns associated with poor maternal health, lifestyle, and stress-related issues post-partum, the adoption of breast pumps in healthcare facilities is anticipated to witness sustainable gains.

Increasing focus on maternal & infant health to boost demand for open-system breast pumps

Breast pump market valuation from open-system breast pumps will reach over USD 188 million by the end of 2032. Open-system breast pumps are extensively used owing to their user-friendly nature and low maintenance requirements. These pumps are designed with suction-generating parts situated on the exterior of pump motors, which helps ensure hygiene. As a result, open-system breast pumps are gaining traction among conscious consumers looking for safe-to-use and aseptic products to maintain maternal and infant health.

Browse key industry insights spread across 130 pages with 79 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Breast Pump Market Size By Product (Open System, Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pumps, Battery Powered Pumps, Electric Pumps), By Application (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/breast-pump-market

Innovation in wearable technologies to foster developments in battery-driven breast pumps

Battery-powered pumps held more than 45% share of the breast pump market in 2022. Battery-powered breast pumps offer a range of benefits including faster suction and pumping capacity within a limited amount of time. These pumps are primarily used across hospital settings to reduce procedural time while offering improved efficacy. Electrification trends and advancements in wearable medical technologies are expected to pave the way for battery-charged pumps. Wearable electric breast pumps are attracting new mothers, particularly working women, as they are affordable and easy to use.

Rising rate of women employment to accelerate breast pump adoption for personal use

Breast pump market size from the personal use segment is projected to exhibit over 11.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Breast pumps are manufactured in a variety of different forms and customized to address the unique needs of young mothers as well as infants. Due to rising disposable incomes and an increasing number of working women, the adoption of breast pumps for personal use has increased substantially. Furthermore, a dramatic surge in women’s employment will complement the adoption of breast pumps for personal use.

Presence of favorable government schemes to augment North America Market

North America breast pump market share was more than 52% in 2022. Over the last decade, North America has experienced an enormous rise in healthcare spending. Solid revenue in disposable income of the population along with rapid urbanization are some of the key opportunities for breast pump manufacturers in the region. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and schemes will augment industry expansion.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/729?gmpaycod=sugmp

New product launches to boost breast pump industry development

Acewin Co, Ltd, Ardo Medical, Inc., Bailey Medical Engineering, Beldico, Frank Buettner GmbH, Hygeia Medical Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc, Medela AG, NUK, Pigeon Corporation, Spectra Baby are some of the leading companies in the global breast pump market.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com