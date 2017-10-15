Breath of hope as firefighters battle deadly California blaze

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Glimpses of blue skies gave hope on Sunday to firefighters battling the deadliest wildfires in California history, which have killed at least 40 people and reduced whole neighborhoods in the state’s wine country to ash.
