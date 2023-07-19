LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via Web3MediaWire — BREATHE! Convention (“BREATHE!”) is the first major emerging tech event approved by The Expo @ World Market Center Las Vegas, to heavily focus on mass adoption for the future of work, finance, art, and more. Produced by the world-renowned producer of experiences, live and digital, B2B events and B2C engagements, 5AM Global , the event is scheduled for September 13-15th, 2023, The Expo @ World Market Center Las Vegas.

BREATHE! is designed to foster collaboration between emerging tech beginners, members of niche communities and seasoned professionals from across the blockchain, metaverse, DeFi, AI and associated industries, to deepen connections throughout rapidly expanding tech.

Given the breakneck speed of advancements in Web3, Blockchain, and AI technologies, business use cases and wider applications, the convention is perfectly timed to elevate brand reach to a global presence, accelerate revenue generation and offer impactful growth strategies.

The event will offer an expected 5000+ attendees the opportunity to join the emerging tech revolution today and help catapult brands into the top choice in their respective industries.

With 200+ brands, 150+ media collaborators and 100+ exhibitors slated for attendance, BREATHE! is at the forefront of industry education, driving meaningful conversations and building valuable relationships.

At the upcoming three-day event, both emerging tech newbies and industry professionals will benefit from access to the latest tools and in the process cultivate a deeper understanding of the latest trends across a variety of sectors.

BREATHE! is designed to prioritize experiential learning and will feature eye-opening transformative projects, first-hand exposure to cloud-based hardware wallets, the latest innovations in peer-to-peer transactions and numerous networking opportunities with industry veterans and business leaders.

Along with thousands of passionate people intent on driving emerging tech into the future, attendees will also engage in fun-filled activities such as gaming, music, art and video formats.

The event will play host to 80+ renowned educators and subject matter experts in a variety of highly engaging, information-packed sessions with industry leaders including:

Alex Rozman, SVP, Global Head of Compliance at Polygon

Crimsonclad, Operations at Hive Blockchain

Dan Nuñez Cohen, VP, Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Crypto.com

Lori Rodriguez, President of Women in Tech US and Author of Hidden Lives of Women in STEM

The state-of-the-art and fully integrated exhibition hall offers companies and brands a prime opportunity to showcase the latest innovations, interact with community members and boost marketing through specially curated experiences. Exhibitor booths are populated with trading and exchange innovations, crypto payment solutions, marketing analysis tools, gaming application software and much more.

Attendees are encouraged to interact directly with key decision makers, artists, tech innovators, educators, and global leaders throughout the emerging tech landscape. The convention also coincides with the rise of Las Vegas as a global center for emerging tech education, research, development, implementation and commercialization.

Registering for early access tickets BREATHE! Convention is available directly at https://tickets.breatheconvention.com/

BREATHE! Convention is powered by Metakeep and NFT-TiX

5AM Global

5AM Global is a strategic marketing and business management firm, committed to accelerating the exponential revenue generation of companies and brands. The team delivers innovative operational solutions and the most effective and impactful growth strategies and execution, including branding, PR and event production.

The company is known as the “legend-maker” because it creates a valuable and unique vehicle for clients to gain recognition as their industry’s top choice. 5AM Global’s dynamic team of passionate and talented professionals combines the most creative and modern approach with best practices for each client to reach extraordinary objectives.

5AM Global brings to its clients relevant, recognized and undeniable values that are complete and synchronized within departments. The company’s team consists of marketing executive leaders (with a combined 110 years of big-picture marketing, strategy development and execution) that have the highest degree of cultural and community competency: lifestyle/religious-based, generational, ethnic/origin-based, gender and language.

Become Legendary™.

