The Perfect Beer for Toasting The Trail Less Traveled

LITTLETON, Colo., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breckenridge Brewery (“Breck Brew”) a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to introduce a new West Coast style IPA – ‘Ridge Runner’ – to its portfolio of well balanced and drinkable craft beers. Ridge Runner is inspired by the untamed beauty of Colorado’s trails and, like all Breck Brew beers, is the perfect accessory to an active Colorado lifestyle—whether on top of the summit or after a long day exploring the trails. Ridge Runner is a bold and adventurous double dry hopped brew crafted for those seeking the thrill of adventure and the reward of a well-earned sip.

The newly released Ridge Runner is a traditional West Coast IPA – a style that has reemerged in popularity amongst craft beer drinkers thanks to the craftsmanship and nuanced flavor of the hops. With a 7.4% ABV, this adventurous and bold double dry hopped brew is infused with flavors from whole cone hops to build a complex body and enticing aroma. In addition, a double dose of Citra lupulin powder is added creating a fresh, hoppy dominance with notes of bright citrus and pine.

“We’re really excited to create a West Coast style IPA with Ridge Runner, which allows us to showcase 35 years of craftsmanship and experience perfecting the double dry hop,” explained Carl Heinz, brewmaster of Breckenridge Brewery. “The result is a beer that celebrates the Colorado lifestyle and is ideal for toasting the trail less traveled.”

Breck Brew’s Ridge Runner West Coast IPA is the perfect addition to its portfolio of beers that are meant to be enjoyed after a day of exploring Colorado’s great outdoors—ideally with friends in good company– whether it’s after a long hike, a day on the slopes, poolside, or around a campfire. Ridge Runner West Coast IPA is now available at Breckenridge Brewery and sold in 12oz at most retail locations throughout Colorado.

For more information on availability, refer to Breck Brew’s Beer Locator .

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series.

Visit www.breckbrew.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Courtney Lis

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.breckbrew.com