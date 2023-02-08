Third Edition of Sexy Motor Oil is a Continuation of the Barrel Exchange Program between Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery

Introducing the Third Edition of Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery’s Sexy Motor Oil Whiskey Sexy Motor Oil is a continuation of the barrel exchange program between Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery. This year’s rendition of Sexy Motor Oil was aged in barrels from Breckenridge Brewery to bring unique flavors of tropical banana and apple emanating over a layer of floral dark chocolate, caramel, and honey.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breckenridge Distillery , one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the third edition of Sexy Motor Oil , a limited release of beer-barreled whiskey, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The 109.5 proof, limited-edition whiskey is now available for purchase at Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Distillery Tasting Room on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of exchanging barrels with Breckenridge Brewery to release another fabulous whiskey,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Playing with the barrels from the brewery allows us to create new flavors, particularly the sweet flavors our customers love: like fruits, chocolate, caramel, and honey.”

Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery are no strangers to barrel exchange programs. In October of last year, the two iconic Breckenridge businesses released the second Buddy Pass barrel exchange program–an Imperial Stout Cask Finished Whiskey and Whiskey-Barrel Aged Oatmeal Stout Beer–that is now available nationwide. This year’s 2023 rendition of Sexy Motor Oil was aged to perfection in barrels from Breckenridge Brewery to bring unique flavors of tropical banana and apple emanating over a layer of floral dark chocolate, caramel, and honey.

Photo Courtesy: Jessie Unruh, Breckenridge Distillery

To pick up a bottle of this year’s limited edition Sexy Motor Oil, visit Breckenridge Distillery locations. For more on Breckenridge’s story and the production behind the Sexy Motor Oil, visit Breckenridge’s website, www.breckenridgedisitllery.com .

About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is based in Breckenridge, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Founded in 2008, the Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is most widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Their Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US.

The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests can now blend their own whiskey as you learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com . Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

