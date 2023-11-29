Breezeline WiFi app now offers customers enhanced navigation and simplified sign-in with Magic Link

About Breezeline Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

WiFi Your Way Breezeline’s WiFi Your Way™ Home, powered by Plume HomePass®, makes it easy to set up, monitor and manage the home WiFi network — all from the app’s award-winning, intuitive design. Breezeline’s WiFi Your Way™ Business, powered by Plume WorkPass®, gives unprecedented control over a business’ WiFi experience.

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has introduced new enhancements to its WiFi apps that make it easier than ever for customers to manage and optimize WiFi coverage in their homes or businesses.

The Breezeline managed WiFi solution provides consistent, wall-to-wall coverage and reliability while allowing customers to effectively monitor, manage and control all the WiFi activity in their home or business. It continuously performs self-optimizations to keep devices running smoothly, even detecting the brand and model of each connected device, so they can run at full potential.

“Our WiFi solution delivers expanded reach, speed, added security, and more control,” said Shaun Blake, vice president of products and programming for Breezeline. “With our updated Breezeline WiFi app, our customers can easily manage their connected home or business, with new features that enhance functionality and ease of use.”

Recent updates include:

Navigation in the app is easier and more efficient in the new WiFi Your Way Home app as users can now customize the homepage layout to better highlight what is important to them.

A new “Magic Link” option is now available so users can easily sign into their accounts.

An all-new web-based admin portal has been launched for WiFi Your Way Business customers with the ability to manage guest usage from the portal.

Breezeline introduced WiFi Your Way Home in January 2021 and WiFi Your Way Business in spring 2022. The Breezeline Stream TV app is available for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play for Stream TV subscribers.

To learn more about WiFi Your Way Home, visit breezeline.com/wifi-your-way. For WiFi Your Way for Business, visit breezeline.com/business/wifi-your-way-for-business.

Attachments

About Breezeline

WiFi Your Way

CONTACT: Andrew Walton Breezeline awalton@breezeline.com