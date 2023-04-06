Breezeline achieves key milestones in its fiber internet initiative as it prepares to activate service in additional communities

Morgantown, WV, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has expanded access to superfast fiber internet in West Virginia through the construction of a 500-mile, fiber-rich network that will reach more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Monongalia County.

The achievement was celebrated at a special “Connecting West Virginia” event held in Morgantown today with more than two dozen federal, state, and local elected officials and community leaders.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in our efforts to bring advanced fiber technology to West Virginia,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline in his remarks at the event. “We’ve extended our fiber facilities to 25,000 new homes and businesses already, and expect to add an additional 17,000 serviceable homes and businesses over the next 12 months.”

Breezeline has completed the construction and activation of its services in Brookhaven, Cheat Lake and Morgantown. Breezeline will next extend its facilities into Westover, Star City and Granville. Since the project began last year, Breezeline has invested more than $40 million in the construction and activation of its network and has tripled its workforce as it has expanded its operations in the region.

“In the ever-evolving global economy, our ability to compete depends on bringing affordable, high-speed internet access to homes, businesses, and classrooms in West Virginia. Breezeline’s investment here gives our communities access to the best that technology has to offer while providing more choice to consumers,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said.

“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success and growth of our communities in West Virginia,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “Breezeline has expanded the reach of its fiber network to more than 25,000 homes and businesses in the past year, and I’m grateful for their continued commitment to expanding broadband access in Monongalia County and across West Virginia. I look forward to hearing more about the innovative technology the company is using to help close the digital divide, and I will continue working to ensure everyone has broadband access in the Mountain State.”

Breezeline is delivering pure fiber directly to the home or business in the new expansion areas via “Fiber to the Premises” (FTTP) technology. FTTP offers major benefits over other technologies by providing superfast, symmetrical internet speeds, with the capability to deliver up to 10 Gig. Symmetrical speeds provide the same speed upstream and downstream, which is essential for remote work, video conferencing, and other applications that involve the transmission of large amounts of data.

Robbie Morris, Chairman of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure that was already struggling to keep up with the demands of customers became stressed like never before when school, medical appointments, and daily trips to the office were all forced to occur online. Fortunately, many positive steps are underway, including the Breezeline fiber initiative, as well as private-public partnerships, to boost capacity and to help close the digital divide in West Virginia.”

Breezeline’s Fiber Internet not only delivers faster speeds, but it is also more reliable and more resilient than other technologies because it is less likely to degrade over time and requires less maintenance, thereby future-proofing technology in the region.

“West Virginia’s growing technology sector requires advanced broadband infrastructure that sustains economic growth and employment opportunities for West Virginians, today and well into the future,” said Kelly Workman, Director of the West Virginia Office of Broadband. “Governor Justice is committed to expanding broadband connectivity throughout West Virginia, and the Breezeline expansion is part of the Governor’s vision for connected communities throughout the State. The Breezeline fiber build will advance connectivity in north-central West Virginia, where university research facilities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises all depend on this essential infrastructure.”

Breezeline has made expanding internet access a priority through its fiber expansion initiatives, as well as working with federal, state and local partners to bring broadband into rural communities. Breezeline also supports the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Its 100 Mbps “Internet Assist Plus” service, normally $29.99 per month, is available at no cost for qualifying households after the ACP credit. The Internet Assist Plus package also includes one free modem.

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec. In addition to the expansion areas of Morgantown, Granville, Westover, Star City, Brookhaven and Cheat Lake, Breezeline serves the Town of Albright, Town of Terra Alta, City of Parsons, Town of Tunnelton, Town of Romney, Town of Newburg, Tucker County, Kingwood, Town of Hendricks, Town of Ridgeley, County of Hampshire, Town of Davis, Town of Hambleton, County of Preston, City of Thomas, Town of Carpendale, Town of Reedsville, County of Mineral, Town of Masontown, and County of Monongalia in West Virginia.

