Quincy, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched the next generation of TV, “Breezeline Stream TV,” in its Pennsylvania service areas, making it easier than ever for customers to view their favorite programming on the screen of their choice.

The service is available to new customers in Altoona, Johnstown, Bradford, Clearfield, Shippenville, Warren, Derry, Mifflinburg, Millheim, Uniontown (all in Pennsylvania) and Salamanca, New York. The service will also be available in Berwick, Pocono and Schuylkill, Pennsylvania later this month.

The cloud-based service, which is delivered via Breezeline’s high-speed internet, has already been successfully introduced in the company’s New Hampshire, Maine, West Virginia, Florida, and Ohio service areas, with additional markets to follow this year.

Breezeline Stream TV service transforms the viewing experience for customers with unmatched features and functionality:

Breezeline Stream TV brings live TV channels, On Demand programs, DVR recordings and streaming apps together in one, easy-to-use platform for viewing on TV and mobile devices inside and outside the home.

Live rewind, start over, and catch-up features are available via the Stream TV device and within the Breezeline Stream TV app.

Viewers can take their shows on the road with the Breezeline Stream TV app, including recordings for many channels with Cloud DVR.

With Cloud DVR Max, customers can record up to 300 hours of HD content with unlimited simultaneous recordings.

Voice command capability through Google Assistant makes it easy to find a show, open an app, check the weather or receive program recommendations.

Viewers have access to thousands of TV apps from the Google Play Store directly from the Breezeline Stream TV device.

“Breezeline Stream TV completely reimagines how we watch TV,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President, Products and Programming for Breezeline. “It is the most innovative, feature-rich TV viewing platform available today, but is also incredibly easy to use.”

Breezeline Stream TV is available for new Breezeline TV customers in serviceable areas with a Breezeline internet connection. The Breezeline Stream TV app is available for free via the Apple App Store® or Google Play for Stream TV customers.

For more information, visit https://www.breezeline.com/streamtv

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

