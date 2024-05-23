Breezeline Mobile offers reliable, nationwide coverage with affordable, flexible plans

About Breezeline Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also operates in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name.

QUINCY, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, a leading internet, TV and voice provider in the U.S., has launched mobile phone service in multiple locations throughout its service footprint, including New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and other markets.

Breezeline Mobile offers reliable, nationwide coverage with flexible, affordable plans. The service is bundled with Breezeline Internet and Breezeline customers will receive an additional multi-service discount up to $10 per month when they add the new mobile service.

Breezeline Mobile features:

Robust, industry-leading mobile network providing exceptional coverage and connectivity

Unlimited nationwide talk & text

Attractively-priced By-the-Gig data plans

Unlimited data plans starting at $35/month/line

Customers bring their existing mobile devices to Breezeline Mobile, providing added value and convenience. The service is pay-as-you-go, so there are no term contracts or cancellation fees.

The Breezeline plans can be customized on a per line basis so users can choose the plan that best meets their needs. In addition, customers may change Breezeline Mobile plans at any time.

“Breezeline customers now have a new, affordable way to connect with reliable mobile coverage, flexible plans and exclusive savings through a great bundled discount,” said Heather McCallion, Breezeline’s vice president of new business and business transformation. “In addition to offering a tremendous value, our customers can handpick the ideal plan for each line for a customized connected experience for each user.”

To learn more about Breezeline Mobile, visit mobile.breezeline.com.

Attachment

About Breezeline

CONTACT: Andrew Walton Breezeline [email protected]