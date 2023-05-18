Breezeline sponsorship supports CyberSecurity NonProfit

QUINCY, Mass., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has partnered with CyberSecurity NonProfit (CSNP) to create a series of blogs, videos and social posts to inform and educate the public on ways to protect against cybercrime and to promote online safety.

Recent educational materials created by CSNP staff and experts from the cyber security profession include ways to keep children safe in public online spaces, the benefits and concerns with authentication methods like two-factor and facial recognition, the benefits and risks of location services, identifying cryptocurrency scams, password tips, and Internet of Things (IoT) safety.

“Easy access to online content provides tremendous benefits to society for learning, work, and keeping connected to the world around us,” said Andrew Walton, a spokesperson for Breezeline. “Awareness of online best practices will help reduce risk and ensure that content can be enjoyed safely.”

In addition to increasing cyber safety knowledge and awareness in the general population, the non-profit organization works to address the diversity gap in the cybersecurity profession.

“Support from partners like Breezeline is crucial to our efforts to promote cyber safety knowledge and awareness,” said Emily Stamm, President and Cofounder of CSNP. “The support also helps us address the diversity gap in the cybersecurity profession by providing accessible education, resources, and career development opportunities.”

The initiative is one of several steps Breezeline is taking to promote online safety and to foster the responsible use of technology in its communities, including digital literacy training for older adults, anti-cyberbullying resources for schools, coding programs for young female coders, and other initiatives to promote technology careers.

For more information on online security, please visit csnp.org/cybersafety.

