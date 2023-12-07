Breezeline partners with Cyber-Seniors to teach essential skills

About Breezeline Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

Breezeline provides digital literacy training for older adults in NH Lukas Holland of Cyber-Seniors leads a digital training session at GoodLife Programs and Activities in Concord, NH on December 5, 2023.

CONCORD, NH, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, hosted two digital literacy seminars this week to empower older adults in New Hampshire with the knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the digital world.

On Tuesday, a seminar focusing on email basics was held at GoodLife Programs and Activities in Concord. This seminar served as an introduction to creating and sending email. On Wednesday, a seminar was held at the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center in Rochester. Breezeline held these seminars in partnership with the non-profit Cyber-Seniors, an organization that provides tech training and digital mentoring to seniors.

“Knowing how to effectively and confidently use email opens doors for many in our community,” said Susan Greenbolt, executive director of GoodLife Programs and Activities. “The skills that Breezeline and Cyber-Seniors teach will help older adults in New Hampshire stay connected to the people and things they love.”

According to a study published by the National Institute of Health, a majority of older adults have positive attitudes toward technology, believing that it saves time, is easy to use, and helps with communication. The study also found that those who used technology had an overall higher level of life satisfaction, in part, because they felt more connected and less lonely than those who did not use technology. Researchers noted that older adults often do not use technology because they find it too complicated or difficult to learn.

“Using technology is an essential part of staying connected in today’s world,” said Brenda Rusnak, co-founder and president of Cyber-Seniors. “We are proud to partner with Breezeline to teach important skills and empower older adults in New Hampshire.”

To further make the online experience more comfortable, Breezeline provided attendees with blue light glasses that prevent eye strain while looking at screens.

This event is one of several steps Breezeline is taking to foster digital literacy and the responsible use of technology in New Hampshire. Over the summer, Breezeline made a donation to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programming at Children’s Museum of New Hampshire every time a New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball player hit a ball over 100MPH.

To learn more about Breezeline’s commitment to digital literacy, please visit www.cyberseniors.org/breezeline.

