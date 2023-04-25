Breezeline partners with Cyber Seniors for onsite technology training

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, hosted a digital literacy seminar to empower older adults in South Florida with the knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the digital world.

The digital literacy learning event was held April 20 at Sunrise Lakes III, a 55+ active senior community in Sunrise, Florida. Breezeline held the event in partnership with Cyber-Seniors, a non-profit that provides tech-training and digital mentors to seniors. The interactive seminar covered topics such as tech and internet basics, helpful aging, cybersecurity, telemedicine, and online banking.

“Digital skills are essential in today’s world. That is why Cyber-Seniors is proud to provide technology training that keeps older populations socially connected and engaged,” said Brenda Rusnak, co-founder and President of Cyber-Seniors.

To further enhance the online experience, Breezeline also provided attendees with blue light glasses that prevent eye strain while looking at screens.

This event is one of several steps Breezeline is taking to foster digital literacy and the responsible use of technology in its communities. Earlier this year, Breezeline sponsored the South Florida non-profit CodeArt’s annual festival and coding competition, aimed to inspire girls in computer science.

“We recognize the great benefits online connectivity provides and are mindful of the responsibility to promote its right and safe use, while expanding access to connectivity in this digital age,” said Andrew Walton, a spokesperson for Breezeline.

Breezeline is committed each year to donating at least one percent of its pre-tax profits to community-based support. In its last fiscal year, Breezeline contributed more than $5 million in support of community initiatives.

