Top MBA teams present innovative strategies to promote broadband adoption

About Breezeline ABOUT BREEZELINE Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline , the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is a lead sponsor of this fall’s “Interactive Case Competition” at which more than 30 business school graduate students from Pace, NYU, Drexel and the University of Miami will propose ways to promote digital inclusion and access.

The Broadband Equity Challenge encourages students to think critically about ways to expand access to broadband internet, as well as to promote adoption and increased use through digital literacy initiatives and training.

Since its inception in 2011, more than 400 students representing 25 top graduate schools in North America have participated in the program, with nearly 50 percent of students pursuing a career in media and technology after graduation.

To prepare for the competition, each team was provided with a comprehensive overview of the broadband industry, as well as the challenges and opportunities for expanding broadband access. In addition, students received coaching throughout the semester from executive mentors as they prepared their case study presentations. Breezeline mentored two University of Miami teams.

“Breezeline is pleased to support this year’s fall competition by sponsoring the event and mentoring teams,” said Shaun Blake, vice president of products and programming for Breezeline. “We enjoyed engaging with students and were impressed with the energy, enthusiasm and insights they demonstrated in preparing their proposals.”

The students will present their plans at a live, virtual event at 5 p.m. ET on November 16 before a distinguished panel of judges, including Larry Irving, chairman, PBS, Howard Horowitz, President, Horowitz Associates & GM Insight Loft, and Dan Whalen, president and CEO, ATX Networks.

Sponsorship dollars go directly to winning student teams as prize money to support their education. The students also submit their biographies and resumes to company recruiters for potential internship positions and employment opportunities.

The competition, which is held twice each year, was founded by Craig Leddy, president and senior market analyst for Interactive TV Works, Inc., a New York-based consultancy promoting an understanding of digital media opportunities. Leddy also served as editor of Cablevision magazine, a columnist for Multichannel News, and a contributing analyst for Light Reading and other publications.

In addition to its support of the Case Competition, Breezeline has pursued a range of initiatives to help promote digital equity and inclusion, including partnering with federal, state and local stakeholders to extend broadband to unserved areas, as well as through its support of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides broadband internet at a discount for households that meet financial eligibility guidelines. Breezeline also promotes adoption through digital literacy training programs for older adults.

Complimentary registration for the November 16 virtual competition is available here . Visit InteractiveTVWorks.com to learn more about the Interactive Case Competition.

Attachment

About Breezeline

CONTACT: Andrew Walton Breezeline awalton@breezeline.com