Breezeline supports WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with $25K donation and tablet computers Pictured from left to right: Breezeline President Frank van der Post presented the donation at the hospital today to Chief Administrative Officer Amy L. Bush and Hostetler Family Resource Center founder Jeff Hostetler.

Morgantown, W.Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable provider in the U.S., has donated $25,000 to the Hostetler Family Resource Center and two new tablets to the Child Life Program at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

Breezeline President Frank van der Post presented the donation at the hospital today to Chief Administrative Officer Amy L. Bush and Hostetler Family Resource Center founder Jeff Hostetler.

“We are grateful for the Breezeline donation in support of the Hostetler Family Resource Center as we work to continue to provide the best care for kids and expectant mothers in and around West Virginia,” Bush said. “Our Child Life specialists will use the donated tablets to ease the anxiety of young patients with music, games, and online activities during medical procedures and testing.”

The Hostetler Family Resource Center, which is located on the 10th floor, was founded by former West Virginia University and NFL quarterback Jeff Hostetler and his wife Vicky in 2017. The facility and its programs are dedicated to family-centered care, resources, and services so that families’ sole focus can be on their children.

“We appreciate Breezeline’s support of our Family Resource Center,” Hostetler said. “The donation will help us continue to meet the needs of kids and their families who are receiving care from WVU Medicine Children’s.”

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, visit WVUKids.com. For information about the Hostetler Family Resource Center, see hossfoundation.org/family-resource-center/.

