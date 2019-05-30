Breaking News
Breker Verification Systems Heads to DAC with More Than 100 Deployments of Its Popular Trek Solutions

Portable Stimulus Graph-Based Test Suite Synthesis Used Across UVM, Software-Driven SoC, and Post-Silicon Production Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breker Verification Systems, the leading provider of Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS)-compliant software, today confirmed its portfolio of PSS test suite synthesis tools has been used successfully in more than 100 design projects to date.

The popularity of Breker’s Trek Portfolio of PSS-compliant software will be featured in a series of demonstrations at the 56th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Booth #611 June 3-5.

“Portable Stimulus adoption requires a practical synthesis solution that includes a range of powerful capabilities to automate the user experience,” remarks Adnan Hamid, Breker’s chief executive officer and founder. “Our wealth of experience with end-users has allowed us to implement this unique solution and led to this major milestone. We are proud that our technology has accelerated more than 100 production projects.”

Case studies that feature Altera, now part of Intel, Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM and others are available on the Breker website. Each show how verification intent can be described using graph-based models and synthesized across the entire verification process.

Breker’s PSS-based tools optimize tests for universal verification methodology (UVM), Software-Driven Verification (SDV) and Post-Silicon environments. The Trek5 Portfolio and its various deployment flows announced earlier this year include a feature-rich set of expanded capabilities that go beyond basic Portable Stimulus test generation.

A range of deployment optimizers for UVM, SDV and post silicon flows eliminate most of the effort required to employ basic PSS tools. Designed to furnish key services, they allow Portable Stimulus-generated tests to be deployed directly into existing test environments with minimal additional effort. These optimizers are augmented with advanced debug, coverage, profile and analysis solutions, a powerful graphical scenario design environment, and TrekApps that automate test synthesis for Cache Coherency, ARMv8 installations, Power Domain Management, and most recently, SoC Security.

Breker at Design Automation Conference
Breker will demonstrate Trek at DAC in Booth #611 Monday, June 3, through Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. DAC will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

DAC attendees can schedule demonstrations at www.brekersystems.com/dac.

Breker will co-host ““Verified,” the annual celebration of the verification ecosystem, Monday evening at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand. A limited number of tickets is available from Breker.

About Breker Verification Systems
Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from abstract scenario models. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is Graph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, Portable, eliminating test redundancy across the verification process, and Shareable to foster team communication and reuse. Breker’s Intelligent Testbench suite of tools and apps allows the synthesis of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM to SoC verification environments. Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide. Visit www.brekersystems.com to learn more.

TrekSoC, TrekSoC-Si, TrekBox and SoC Scenario Modeling are registered trademark of Breker Verification Systems. Breker Verification Systems acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for Breker Verification Systems
(617) 437-1822
[email protected]
 
