Complete range of tests for the entire RISC-V core verification stack from ISA to system-level interaction and performance

Test Suite Synthesis AI Technology tracks complex, un-predictable bugs and accelerates coverage of complex, super-scalar, out-of-order microarchitecture pipeline implementations

Self-checking content portable across simulation, emulation, post silicon with debug and coverage analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breker Verification Systems, whose product portfolio solves challenges across the functional and system verification process for large, complex semiconductors, today unwrapped its RISC-V CoreAssurance™ and SoCReady™ SystemVIP providing a complete range of automated tests for the entire RISC-V core and SoC verification stack.

The first public demonstrations of RISC-V CoreAssurance and SoCReady SystemVIP along with Breker’s Trek Test Suite Synthesis portfolio will be held during the 61st Design Automation Conference (DAC) June 24-26 and the RISC-V Summit Europe June 25-27.

“The verification of RISC-V cores remains a huge challenge and we applaud the advent of RISC-V International’s certification committee as a major step in the right direction,” remarks Adnan Hamid, Breker’s Executive President and CTO. “This requires the support of commercial-level verification suites that go well beyond simplistic randomized instruction testing. Breker’s SystemVIP synthesis platform enables advanced, rigorous verification to a certification coverage level.”

The RISC-V Verification Challenge

RISC-V cores require an extensive amount of verification, including capabilities uncommon in general block test, necessary to achieve the quality bar set by Arm and X86. RISC-V processor core and SoC verification can be considered as a stack of verification tests starting with basic instruction set architecture (ISA) compatibility to detailed micro-architecture pipeline implementation stress tests and include advanced integrity and integration testing to ensure reliable system level operation and performance.

Once the basic ISA has been verified, a range of tests that check the integrity of the core or SoC microarchitecture pipeline implementation should be applied. Examples include load-store stress testing, register hazards and memory hazards, exception handling and complex interrupt patterns, varying privilege levels and more. Coherency testing, paging and security (PMP) should also be included. Finally, automated performance characterization is used to identify operational bottlenecks.

Breker’s RISC-V CoreAssurance and SoCReady SystemVIP

Breker’s RISC-V CoreAssurance and SoCReady SystemVIP provide the complete range of tests for the entire RISC-V verification stack. Starting with randomized instruction generation and microarchitectural scenarios, SystemVIP includes unique tests that check all integrity levels, ensuring the smooth application of the core into an SoC regardless of architecture and evaluating possible performance and power bottlenecks and functional issues.

SystemVIP can be extended for custom RISC-V instructions, fully incorporating custom tests into the suite, cross multiplied with other tests. All tests are self-checking and incorporate debug and coverage analysis solutions. They may be seamlessly ported across simulation, emulation, prototyping, post-silicon and virtual platform environments.

Breker’s SystemVIP is based on synthesis technology that amplifies generated tests to significantly improve coverage and bug hunting. An AI technique called Planning Algorithms explores the state space of the various scenarios starting with desired end states and working backward to initial inputs, allowing for deep sequential testing and precise execution analysis.

Built-in test cross combination combines various scenario components in a multi-dimensional test array for all-inclusive testing that digs into complex corner cases. Individual tests are scheduled to execute concurrently further increasing pressure on design components to reveal critical bottlenecks in design architecture.

The Breker RISC-V SystemVIP has been deployed at multiple companies working on RISC-V cores and SoCs that use home developed or third-party RISC-V cores. They have proven to be instrumental in the discovery of complex microarchitectural and system integrity bugs, as well as ISA specification misunderstandings not found using other verification means. On several occasions, bugs have been discovered late in the development cycle, which would have resulted in design failure.

Availability and Pricing

Breker’s RISC-V CoreAssurance and SoCReady SystemVIP are available now as are its Test Suite Synthesis solutions. Pricing is available upon request.

For more information, visit the Breker website or email [email protected].

Breker at 61st Design Automation Conference (DAC) and RISC-V SummitEU

Breker will demonstrate its RISC-V CoreAssurance, SoCReady SystemVIP and Trek Test Suite Synthesis solutions at DAC Booth #2447 (second floor). It is a Silver sponsor of the RISC-V Summit Europe and will take part in the exhibition from Tuesday, June 25, through Thursday, June 27, at the MOC Event Center in Munich, Germany.

At DAC, Dave Kelf, Breker’s CEO, will serve as a panelist during the Accellera Luncheon Focused on Portable Stimulus Tuesday, June 25, from noon until 1:30 p.m. in Room 3016 at Moscone West.

Kelf will also participate in a DAC program panel “What is the Future of Design Verification? UVM, PSS, Formal, VIP, AI & Beyond,” Tuesday, June 25, from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. in Moscone West’s Room 2010 (second floor).

DAC will be held from Monday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Moscone West in San Francisco. The RISC-V Summit Europe will be held Tuesday, June 25, through Thursday, June 27, at the MOC Event Center in Munich, Germany.

To arrange a demonstration or a private meeting at either event, send email to [email protected].

DAC registration and RISC-V Summit Europe registration are open.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems solves complex semiconductor challenges across the functional verification process leveraging its SystemVIP test suite library and test suite synthesis platform. Breker solutions easily layer into existing UVM, software-driven and post-silicon environments and operate across simulation, emulation, prototyping, and post-silicon execution platforms. Its Trek family is production-proven at leading semiconductor companies worldwide and enables design managers and verification engineers to realize measurable productivity gains, speed coverage closure and bug hunting, and ease verification knowledge reuse. As a leader in the development of the Accellera Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS), privately held Breker has a reputation for dramatically reducing verification schedules in advanced development environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website.

Engage with Breker at:

Website: www.brekersystems.com

Twitter: @BrekerSystems

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breker-verification-systems/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrekerSystems/

Trek, SystemUVM, CoreAssurance, SoCReady are trademarks of Breker Verification Systems. Breker Verification Systems acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Breker Verification Systems

[email protected]