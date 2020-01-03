Brent jumps nearly $3 after U.S. air strike kills Iran, Iraq officials

Brent crude futures jumped close to $3 on Friday to their highest since September after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.
