DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA) today announced that it received a written notification, dated May 16, 2024 (the “Notification Letter”), from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the periodic financial report filing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market tier of Nasdaq since the Company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 20-F”).