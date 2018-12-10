Breville Expands Global Relationship with StayinFront by Deploying StayinFront TouchCG to US-based Field Force

Fairfield, NJ, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, announced today that Breville, a global leader in premium and innovative kitchen appliances, will expand their Asia Pacific relationship to the Americas and deploy StayinFront TouchCG® to their new US-based sales force.

StayinFront’s best-in-class mobile field force technology will enable Breville’s field teams to manage territories more effectively and both standardize and complete in-store tasks more efficiently. Sales representatives will have real time field access to critical store information as well as actionable insights delivered to their mobile platforms to seamlessly prioritize and execute in-store activities.

Recognized by leading industry experts and analysts, StayinFront was ranked “Best-in-Class” for Mobile UX, Analytical Insights, Guided Selling, Coaching and Interactive Customer Presentations in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2018.

“We are delighted to be further partnering with Breville and to build on the success we’ve had in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Ken Arbadji, Vice President of US Sales at StayinFront. “We look forward to providing the Breville field teams in the US with the tools that will enable them to maximize their in-store effectiveness. Our technology delivers innovation and its easy-to-use SaaS technology enables field teams and managers to Do More, Know More and Sell More on every visit.”

“We are pleased to be expanding our global footprint with StayinFront,” added Jessie Hartigan, Sales Director, Breville USA. “We will leverage our Asia Pacific solutions and learnings with StayinFront to support our continued global expansion.”

Breville’s range of award-winning products are designed to empower people to effortlessly produce the highest quality food and beverages in their own homes. From the ultimate espresso, to next generation precision cooking, the unrivalled technology integrated into each Breville product helps make every food moment a pleasure, and the end result perfect.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight subsidiary, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

About Breville

Over the past 80+ years Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering kitchen products to over 70 countries around the globe. The company sells under the Sage® brand in Europe, and under the Breville brand in the rest of the world. Breville has enhanced people’s lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they’d thought possible in their own home and ultimately allowing them to Master Every Moment™. www.brevillegroup.com

