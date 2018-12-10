Breaking News
Home / Top News / Breville Expands Global Relationship with StayinFront by Deploying StayinFront TouchCG to US-based Field Force

Breville Expands Global Relationship with StayinFront by Deploying StayinFront TouchCG to US-based Field Force

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 22 mins ago

Fairfield, NJ, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, announced today that Breville, a global leader in premium and innovative kitchen appliances, will expand their Asia Pacific relationship to the Americas and deploy StayinFront TouchCG® to their new US-based sales force.

StayinFront’s best-in-class mobile field force technology will enable Breville’s field teams to manage territories more effectively and both standardize and complete in-store tasks more efficiently. Sales representatives will have real time field access to critical store information as well as actionable insights delivered to their mobile platforms to seamlessly prioritize and execute in-store activities.

Recognized by leading industry experts and analysts, StayinFront was ranked “Best-in-Class” for Mobile UX, Analytical Insights, Guided Selling, Coaching and Interactive Customer Presentations in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2018.

“We are delighted to be further partnering with Breville and to build on the success we’ve had in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Ken Arbadji, Vice President of US Sales at StayinFront. “We look forward to providing the Breville field teams in the US with the tools that will enable them to maximize their in-store effectiveness. Our technology delivers innovation and its easy-to-use SaaS technology enables field teams and managers to Do More, Know More and Sell More on every visit.”

“We are pleased to be expanding our global footprint with StayinFront,” added Jessie Hartigan, Sales Director, Breville USA. “We will leverage our Asia Pacific solutions and learnings with StayinFront to support our continued global expansion.”  

Breville’s range of award-winning products are designed to empower people to effortlessly produce the highest quality food and beverages in their own homes. From the ultimate espresso, to next generation precision cooking, the unrivalled technology integrated into each Breville product helps make every food moment a pleasure, and the end result perfect.

About StayinFront
StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight subsidiary, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

About Breville

Over the past 80+ years Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering kitchen products to over 70 countries around the globe. The company sells under the Sage® brand in Europe, and under the Breville brand in the rest of the world. Breville has enhanced people’s lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they’d thought possible in their own home and ultimately allowing them to Master Every Moment™. www.brevillegroup.com

StayinFront Contact
Ken Arbadji
Vice President of US Sales
[email protected]
+1 (973) 461-4800 x3247

Media Contact
Crystal Oliveri
+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.