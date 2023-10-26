The brewery equipment market thrives as craft breweries expand, driving demand for specialized brewing systems and fermenters to meet the growing artisanal beer trend.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The brewery equipment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 6.5 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 12.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 23.3 billion. With the rise of microbreweries and nano-breweries, there is a demand for compact, cost-effective brewing equipment suitable for small-scale production. Manufacturers catering to this niche segment can tap into a rapidly growing market.

As quality beer production remains paramount, opportunities lie in developing advanced quality control and monitoring systems, ensuring consistent taste and safety standards are met across batches. Sustainability is a growing concern in the brewery industry. Companies that offer eco-friendly brewing equipment, such as energy-efficient kettles and water recycling systems, have an edge in a market seeking to reduce its environmental footprint.

With breweries increasingly operating taprooms and brewpubs, there is a demand for unique, aesthetically pleasing equipment and furniture that enhance the customer experience. Innovations in brewery management software for inventory, production, and distribution are increasingly important. These systems can streamline operations and optimize supply chains, providing a competitive advantage. The craft beer market is not limited to local consumption. Opportunities lie in exporting equipment and expertise to emerging craft beer markets in Asia, South America, and Africa.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The dominating product type in the brewery equipment market is the brewhouse unit, which is central to beer production processes and efficiency.

Macro/industrial brewery dominates the brewery equipment market, driven by large-scale production and established brewery operations.

Automatic is the dominating automation level in the brewery equipment market, streamlining production processes for efficiency and consistency.

Commercial is the dominating end-use industry in the brewery equipment market, encompassing brewpubs, bars, and restaurants, driving demand for brewing equipment.

Indirect Sales is the dominating distribution channel in the brewery equipment market, often involving equipment suppliers, distributors, and regional resellers.

Market Trends for Brewery Equipment

The market sees a surge in specialized equipment tailored for craft and microbreweries, offering smaller-scale yet high-quality brewing solutions.

As canned and bottled craft beer popularity grows, the demand for advanced kegging and packaging equipment rises.

Combining elements of manual and automated systems, hybrid solutions cater to breweries seeking cost-effective, flexible production options.

Adopting remote monitoring systems for brewery equipment provides real-time data on operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime.

Tailoring brewery layout designs to maximize space utilization, workflow efficiency, and aesthetics is an emerging trend, focusing on the visitor experience.

Global Market for Brewery Equipment: Regional Outlook

The craft beer renaissance in North America propels the market, driving demand for specialized equipment.

With its rich brewing heritage, Europe continues to invest in high-quality, traditional brewing equipment while incorporating modern automation.

Asia Pacific, notably China and India, is experiencing a surge in beer consumption, encouraging breweries to adopt modern machinery and scale up production.

Global Brewery Equipment Market: Key Players

A mix of global industry leaders and specialized manufacturers marks the competitive landscape of the brewery equipment market. Prominent players like Alfa Laval, GEA Group, and Krones AG offer comprehensive brewing solutions, dominating the market.

Specialized manufacturers carve their niche by focusing on specific brewery sizes or innovative equipment. The market is highly competitive due to the need for constant innovation, quality, and customization to meet the varied demands of craft breweries, microbreweries, and large-scale production facilities.

Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies as companies seek to enhance their product portfolios and expand their global presence, intensifying competition in this ever-evolving and diverse industry. The following companies are well-known participants in the global brewery equipment market:

Alfa Laval

Brewtech Tiantai

Criveller Group

Della Toffola

GEA Group

Hypro Group

Jinan Cassman Machinery Co. Ltd.

Kaspar Schulz

Meura

Micet

Paul Mueller

Product Portfolio

Alfa Laval offers a diverse product portfolio, specializing in brewery equipment. Their solutions encompass efficient heat exchangers, separation technologies, and hygienic valves, ensuring the utmost quality and precision in the brewing process.

Brewtech Tiantai specializes in brewery equipment, offering a comprehensive portfolio. Their range includes brewing systems, fermentation tanks, and packaging solutions, facilitating craft beer production with top-notch precision and efficiency.

Criveller Group provides a wide-ranging product portfolio for breweries. Their offerings encompass brewhouses, tanks, and bottling lines, enabling seamless beer production and packaging while focusing on quality and innovation.

Global Brewery Equipment Market Segmentation

Product Type

Fermentation Unit

BrewHouse Unit

Filtration System

Maturation Unit

Others (Milling unit, Malting, Tank pump, etc.)

Category

Nano /Micro Brewery

Macro/ Industrial Brewery

Automation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

End-use Industry

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

