Brewery Equipment Market Size worth $23.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.5%: TMR Study

Thriving craft beer industry creating substantial lucrative opportunities for firms in brewery equipment market; growing sales of craft beer spurring demand among brewpubs and beer-producing companies

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Most brewery equipment manufacturers are continuously focusing on automation and design advancements to reap revenue gains from rising opportunities in brewery equipment market from commercial sector. Need for energy-efficient commercial beer brewing equipment is rising among brewpubs and restaurants, which has thus paved the way to lucrative avenues in the brewery equipment market. The value of the global brewery equipment market was pegged at US$ 13.7 Bn in 2021.

Brewery equipment suppliers are focusing on tapping into the emerging opportunity in the rise in sales of craft beer in key regions, notably Europe and North America. Additionally, they are leaning on product innovation to cater to the requirements of home beer brewing, which enable them to tap into the substantial demand in the brewery equipment market. The craft brew industry has been making considerable strides, which has spurred demand for commercial beer brewing equipment.

Many brewing equipment companies are keen on targeting the rise in volumes of consumption of beer in Germany, Japan, and the U.K. Remarkably, growing numbers of brewpubs in Asia Pacific have created substantial revenue potential for firms in the brewery equipment market. The study found that the uptake of brewing equipment among large manufacturers of beer will propel revenue growth in the industrial segment of the market.

Key Findings of Brewery Equipment Market Study

Widespread Utilization of Fermentation Units in Commercial Sector Propelling Massive Revenue Streams : Fermentation units are expected to be a lucrative product segment for players in the brewing equipment market. The segment is estimated to account for a major share during the forecast period of 2022-2031. Widespread application of fermentation units in breweries will propel the revenue streams in brewery equipment market.

Manufacturers Witness Profitable Avenues in Microbreweries and Brewpubs: Rise in demand for brewery equipment in microbreweries and brewpubs is anticipated to generate enormous revenue potential across all key geographies such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In European nations, microbreweries and brewpubs have steadily grown over the years, spurring the growth of the global brewery equipment market. Their numbers have also risen remarkably in the U.S. These developments stem from an ebullient craft brew industry in these regions.

Brewery Equipment Market: Key Drivers

Beer consumption has been steadily growing, especially in developing countries, anchored on rising incomes of the populations, which is a key underpinning for the expansion of the brewery equipment market size. Among the millennials, the consumption has risen remarkably worldwide.

Strides made in craft brew industry particularly stirred by rise of microbreweries in the developed world are driving the brewery equipment market. Rise in small and independent brewers is a prominent case in point.

Brewery Equipment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is projected to lead the global brewery equipment market during the forecast period. The revenues are likely to fuelled by rise in consumption as well as production of beer in the region.

Asia Pacific has emerged as remarkably lucrative region. The growth is propelled by rise in consumption of beer in recent years. The region has led global beer consumption for the past few years. The increased popularity of beer among all alcoholic beverages has expanded the market avenues for players in the regional market.

Brewery Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

The analysts at TMR found that the competitive dynamics is characterized by high degree of fragmentation as the landscape is dotted by several players. Low entry barrier will nudge many local players to step up investments in the market, and thus, will make the landscape more competitive for incumbent players.

Some of the key players in the brewery equipment market are Paul Mueller, Micet, Meura, Kaspar Schulz, Hypro Group, GEA Group, Della Toffola, Criveller Group, Brewtech Tiantai, and Alfa Laval.

Brewery Equipment Market Segmentation

Product Type Fermentation Unit BrewHouse Unit Filtration System Maturation Unit Others (Milling unit, Malting, Tank pump, etc.)

Category Nano /Micro Brewery Macro/ Industrial Brewery

Automation Manual Semi-Automatic Automatic

End-use Industry Commercial Industrial

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Japan

China

India

Brazil

GCC

South Africa

