Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has won his bid to hold a party on Brexit night in front of parliament with speeches, music and possibly the chimes of the Big Ben bell on the day when Britain is due to leave the European Union.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Schiff to lead prosecution of Trump in Senate impeachment: Pelosi - January 15, 2020
- Brexit celebrations approved to mark UK’s last moments in the EU - January 15, 2020
- BlackRock CEO Fink: Investors not ‘overzealous’ on equities despite rally - January 15, 2020