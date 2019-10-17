Brexit deal still possible: UK minister Jenrick

A Brexit deal can still be done despite Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party saying it cannot support current proposals from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.
