Brexit talks with the European Union aimed at striking a last-minute divorce deal are getting serious, Britain said on Sunday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to update his cabinet on the state of negotiations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kurdish-led SDF says 31 of its fighters killed since Saturday - October 13, 2019
- Brexit hangs in the balance as talks between EU and Britain intensify - October 13, 2019
- Countdown to divorce: Meetings that will decide Brexit - October 13, 2019