Brexit could be reversed if lawmakers reject the government’s exit deal, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday after two major eurosceptic factions in parliament warned that Prime Minister Theresa May was facing a heavy defeat.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Brexit in peril’ as PM May faces heavy defeat - March 10, 2019
- UK Labour Party could agree Brexit deal in weeks: finance chief McDonnell - March 10, 2019
- Eight Chinese passengers were on crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane: Chinese state TV - March 10, 2019