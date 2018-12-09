Brexit lawmakers committee slams May’s deal in latest blow ahead of vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was condemned as “a huge step into the unknown” by a committee of lawmakers responsible for scrutinizing it, in the latest blow to her efforts to win parliamentary approval for it this week.
